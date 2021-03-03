Little Rock Police: Officer arrested after video shows him stealing purse

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LRPD announced via. Twitter Tuesday that a Little Rock Police Officer has been arrested after an investigation lead to criminal charges being filed

Police arrested Marcus Getter, a Little Rock Police Officer on Feb. 3, 2021 after the investigation.

LRPD was called to Bar Louie on Cantrell Road on Nov. 12, 2020, where a woman claimed her purse had been stolen.

Once police reviewed the camera footage they said they believe that Getter was allegedly the one responsible for the incident.

Getter has been put on administrative leave while an internal investigation is ongoing.