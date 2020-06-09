Gov. Hutchinson announces establishment of Law Enforcement Task Force

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday he will sign an executive order to create a task force to advance the state of law enforcement in Arkansas.

The task force will review law enforcement training and policy.

They will also study and analyze the processes for accountability.

The task force will also create and implement a statewide database for complaints about officers.

The group will review community policing and how it can be enhanced.

They will also make recommendations to enhance trust between law enforcement and communities.

The task force will make a final report to the governor by December 31, 2020.

Governor Hutchinson said there will not be an agenda item to defund law enforcement with this task group.

The governor said there can be discussion if funding changes are needed.

The governor said the task force will probably meet within the next two weeks.

