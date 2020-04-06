LIVE BLOG: Keeping up with coronavirus in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, several declarations from national and local sources have occurred as well as businesses and city closures.

Below is a live blog of major events and coronavirus cases that affect the East Texas region.

April 2

Smith County reported 5 new confirmed cases and a second death, Henderson County and Nacogdoches County each reported 2 more.

The new death in Smith County was of a 56 year-old male who NET Health announced as the single confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city of Troup.

“Our prayers and our sympathy are extended to the family during the time of their tragic loss,” said Troup Mayor Joe Carlyle.

The new cases take East Texas across the 200-case marker to 205. Nine people have died.

Smith County – 62, 2 deaths

Bowie County –22, 1 death

Nacogdoches County – 18, 2 deaths

Gregg County – 16

Rusk County – 12

Shelby County – 11

Angelina County – 10

Polk County – 7

Cherokee County – 6

Harrison County – 6, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 5, 1 death

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 4, 1 death

Cass County – 4

Henderson County – 4

Hopkins County – 4

Upshur County – 3

Anderson County – 1

Camp County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 1

Titus County – 1

Trinity County – 1

Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced the new case on Facebook while the Henderson County case was announced by the City of Athens.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in Smith County to 195. Eight people have died to date.

Smith County – 57, 1 death

Bowie County –22, 1 death

Nacogdoches County – 16, 2 deaths

Harrison County – 6, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 5, 1 death

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 4, 1 death

Gregg County – 16

Rusk County – 12

Shelby County – 10

Angelina County – 10

Polk County – 7

Cherokee County – 6

Cass County – 4

Hopkins County – 4

Upshur County – 3

Anderson County – 1

Camp County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 2

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 1

Titus County – 1

Trinity County – 1

April 4- Harrison County confirms 6th case

Harrison County Judge Chad Sims confirmed a 6th case in the county and urged residents to “stay home.”

The new case brings the total confirmed in East Texas to 193:

Smith County – 57, 1 death

Bowie County –22, 1 death

Nacogdoches County – 16, 2 deaths

Harrison County – 6, 1 death

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 4, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 5, 1 death

Gregg County – 13

Shelby County – 10

Angelina County – 10

Rusk County – 12

Polk County – 7

Cherokee County – 6

Cass County – 4

Hopkins County – 4

Upshur County – 3

Camp County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 1

Anderson – 1

Titus – 1

Trinity County – 1

April 4 – Van Zandt County reports 2 more cases, brings total to 5

The cases bring the total number in East Texas to 192.

Hopkins County announced on Saturday their fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 and health officials said in a statement that it is believed to be community spread.

No other biographical information was available about the patient. The Office of Emergency Management has been quarantined and will continue to be isolated.

There are now 190 cases in East Texas.

Smith County – 57, 1 death

Bowie County –22, 1 death

Nacogdoches County – 16, 2 deaths

Harrison County – 5, 1 death

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 4, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death

Gregg County – 13

Shelby County – 10

Angelina County – 10

Rusk County – 12

Polk County – 7

Cherokee County – 6

Cass County – 4

Hopkins County – 4

Upshur County – 3

Camp County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 1

Anderson – 1

Titus – 1

Trinity County – 1

April 4 – Nacogdoches County announces 16th case of COVID-19

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management says the case was reported in Mt. Enterprise.

This brings the number of cases in East Texas to 187, with 8 deaths:

The Nacaogdoches County Emergency Management Office announced the 16th confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The patient is a female, 60-69 years old, and is hospitalized.

The East Texas region now has 186 confirmed cases with 8 deaths:

Smith County – 57, 1 death

Bowie County –22, 1 death

Nacogdoches County – 16, 2 deaths

Harrison County – 5, 1 death

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 4, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death

Gregg County – 13

Shelby County – 10

Angelina County – 10

Rusk County – 11

Polk County – 7

Cherokee County – 6

Cass County – 4

Hopkins County – 3

Upshur County – 3

Camp County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 1

Anderson – 1

Titus – 1

Trinity County – 1

April 3 – Nacogdoches County announces 3 new cases of COVID-19, 2nd death

The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office has announced 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the number of cases to 15.

The county also has reported a second death from the virus.

The East Texas tally now stands at 185 cases with 8 deaths:

Smith County – 57, 1 death

Bowie County –22, 1 death

Nacogdoches County – 15, 2 deaths

Harrison County – 5, 1 death

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 4, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death

Gregg County – 13

Shelby County – 10

Angelina County – 10

Rusk County – 11

Polk County – 7

Cherokee County – 6

Cass County – 4

Hopkins County – 3

Upshur County – 3

Camp County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 1

Anderson – 1

Titus – 1

Trinity County – 1

The Angelina County & Cities Health District is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of those infected up to 10.

ACCHD also is reporting a fourth case in San Augustine County.

Both Panola and Nacogdoches counties confirmed their first deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, bringing East Texas to 7 total fatalities.

Shelby County also added six more cases to make the East Texas tally 172:

Smith County – 53, 1 death

Bowie County –22, 1 death

Nacogdoches County – 12, 1 death

Harrison County – 5, 1 death

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 3, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death

Gregg County – 13

Shelby County – 10

Angelina County – 8

Rusk County – 7

Polk County – 7

Cherokee County – 6

Cass County – 4

Hopkins County – 3

Upshur County – 3

Camp County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 1

Anderson – 1

Titus – 1

Trinity County – 1

April 3 – 5th East Texan dies from coronavirus, first in San Augustine County

San Augustine County announced Friday morning that they had their first coronavirus death, the fifth in East Texas.

This brings East Texas to 155 cases.

April 3 – Polk County confirms seventh case

The Polk County Emergency Management Office confirmed that a seventh case for the county had been confirmed Friday morning.

This brings the total in East Texas to 155.

April 2 – Gregg County cases rise by 3

Longview Mayor Andy Mack reported three additional COVID-19 cases. That brings the total in Gregg County to 13 and East Texas to 154.

April 2 – Nacogdoches County’s case numbers rise to 11

Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Officer reported three more cases Thursday evening, bringing the total confirmed there to 11. That brings the total in East Texas to 151.

April 2 – Rusk County reports 7th confirmed case

Two more cases have been reported in Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. That brings the total to eight in Nacogdoches County and eight in Angelina County.

The total in East Texas is 141.

April 2 – Titus County becomes 23rd county to report case

Titus County reports 1st case. East Texas total at 137.

April 2 – Upshur County reports COVID-19 case

Upshur County OEM reported an additional COVID-19 case. That brings the total to 136 in East Texas.

April 2 – Bowie County increases by 5, 3rd to reach double digits

Bowie County announced five additional coronavirus cases bringing the number to 14.

That brings the total number of cases in East Texas to 136 with an additional case in Upshur.

Three more cases have been reported in East Texas. They include Angelina, Cherokee, and Polk counties.

That brings the total in East Texas to 130.

April 2 – Gregg County second to reach double digits

Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced another COVID-19 case in Gregg County bringing the total count to 10. That brings the total count in East Texas to 127.

April 2 – San Augustine County jumps to three cases

San Augustine County added two new cases on Thursday that was confirmed by Angelina County.

It bring East Texas up to 126 cases.

April 2 – Gregg County adds two new cases

Gregg County is now tied for the second-most cases in East Texas with nine. Two more cases were confirmed by Longview Mayor Andy Mack.

Here is the most recent tally with the total set at 124:

April 2 – Panola County confirms 4th case

The sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday that the county had reached four cases of coronavirus.

That brings the East Texas total to 122.

April 2 – Anderson County issues stay-at-home order

Anderson County Judge Johnson issued a stay-at-home order for residents, effective immediately.

The order was in response to Gov. Abbott’s executive order that extended social distancing requirements until April 30. Abbott’s order was NOT a statewide order.

The Anderson County declaration will not require a travel document for residents.

April 1 – Five more cases confirmed in Smith County

NET Health confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 in Smith County. That brings the total to 121 in East Texas.

10 cases were reported in Smith County on Wednesday, the highest one-day total for any East Texas county.

April 1 – Van Zandt reports 3rd case

Van Zandt County Judge confirmed a third coronavirus case in Van Zandt on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 116 in East Texas.

April 1 – Two more cases reported in Harrison County

Two more cases have been reported in Harrison County. One of the cases is travel-related and the second is still under investigation. The total in Harrison County is five with a total in East Texas at 115.

April 1 – Gregg County numbers missinterpreted

According to Longview Mayor Andy Mack, one of the Gregg County confirmed cases has been determined to be a resident of Rusk County. That leaves the official count for Gregg County at seven cases.

April 1 – Nacogdoches reports two additional cases

Two additional cases have been reported in Nacogdoches County. That brings the total to six in Nacogdoches County and 114 in East Texas.

April 1 – Polk County reports 5th case

Angelina County & Cities Health District reported an additional case in Polk County. That brings the total to five in Polk County and 112 in East Texas.

April 1 – Rusk County reports two additional cases

Rusk County OEM confirmed two additional cases. One case is in Overton with the other in Laneville. Both are travel-related.

Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19 in Cass County. Two of those four have recovered. That brings the total to 109 in East Texas. Judge Wilbanks also signed a continuation of her stay-at-home order. It will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 2 through April 30.

April 1 – Smith County reports additional 5 cases

Smith County has added five new cases of coronavirus, according to a release from local health officials. This brings the county to 42 total.

That brings the total to 108 in East Texas.

April 1 – Fourth East Texan dies from COVID-19

A Harrison County resident passed away from the coronavirus at a Longview hospital on Wednesday, becoming the fourth East Texan to die from the virus.

It is unknown if the victim had any underlying medical conditions. All three previous victims had pre-existing conditions and ranged in age from 47-91.

April 1 – Gregg County reports two additional cases

Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced on Facebook Wednesday morning that two more coronavirus cases had been confirmed.

That brings the total to 102 in East Texas.

According to Longview Mayor Andy Mack, one of the Gregg County confirmed cases has been determined to be a resident of Rusk County. That leaves the official count for Gregg County at seven cases.

April 1 – East Texas reaches 100 coronavirus cases

Panola County confirmed their third case of COVID-19 which brought the region to 100 total cases.

April 1 – Wood County issues stay-at-home order until further notice

Wood County Judge Hebron issued a stay-at-home order that would begin at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night. Hebron ordered that residents stay home unless conducting business that was deemed “essential.”

The order is in effect until Gov. Abbott terminates the Texas Disaster Declaration.

April 1 – Cherokee County confirms 5th case

Cherokee County Health Department confirmed a fifth case Wednesday.

That brings the total to 99 in East Texas.

March 31 – Smith County confirm additional case, count up to 37

NET Health confirmed an additional case in Smith County, bringing the total to 37. A total of five cases were confirmed on Tuesday in Smith County. Three of the individuals had traveled outside East Texas recently with the remaining exposed to community spread.

That brings the total to 98 in East Texas.

March 31 – Panola County confirms 2nd case

Only hours after reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19, Panola County added a second case to its tally. Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones confirmed the second case Tuesday evening.

That brings the total to 97 in East Texas.

March 31 – Cherokee County reports 4th case

Cherokee County Public Health Department has confirmed a fourth case in the county. The individual traveled within the United States and officials are working to contact anyone who has come in contact with them.

That brings the total to 96 in East Texas.

March 31 – Rusk County confirms 4th case

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19 in the county. According to officials, the case is in Kilgore and does not appear to be travel related. That brings the total to 95 in East Texas.

March 31 – Anderson County confirms 1st case

Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the county. The patient is quarantined at home and the case is travel related. That brings the total to 94 in East Texas.

March 31 – Wood County confirms 1st case

NET Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Wood County. NET Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Wood County. That brings the total to 93.

March 31 – Gregg County reports 6th case

Longview Mayor Andy Mack confirmed an additional case in Gregg County. That brings the total to six in the county and 91 in East Texas with confirmation in Wood County. That brings the total to 92 in East Texas.

Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County. In each case, the cause of COVID-19 exposure was travel-related.

In an effort to slow community spread of the illness, Sims and Brown have each issued stay at home orders for residents of Marshall and Harrison County effective Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

That brings the total to 91 in East Texas.

March 31 – Angelina County reports new case

Angelina County & Cities Health District reported a new case of COVID-19. That brings the total to 89.

Gov. Abbott announced that he would be extending his social distancing executive order until April 30 just two days after President Trump extended federal guidelines. Schools will also be closed until May 4.

March 31 – Whitehouse community member tests positive for COVID-19

Smith County and NET Health announced a member of the Whitehouse community has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The situation with COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly changing and spreading,” said Mayor Charles Parker. “It is critical that the community continue to heed the Stay-At-Home order, social distancing recommendations and take personal hygiene seriously. This will be the key to ensuring that this virus doesn’t spread.”

Officials are working to isolate the patient and are investigating those that may have come in contact with them.

March 31 – Smith County confirms four additional cases

NET Health confirmed an additional four cases in Smith County. That brings the total to 88 in East Texas.

March 31 – Shelby County announces 2 new cases

Shelby County’s number increased to four Tuesday with its announcement of two new cases. That brings the total in East Texas to 84.

March 30 – Hopkins County confirms two cases

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed two more cases in Hopkins County on Monday.

That brings the total to 82 in East Texas.

March 30 – San Augustine, Panola Counties announce first

San Augustine and Panola Counties each announced their first cases. That brings the total to 80 in East Texas.

March 30 – Nacogdoches reports 2 additional cases

Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office reported two additional cases. That brings the total to four in Nacogdoches County and 78 in East Texas.

The Cherokee County Public Health Department confirmed the third case in the county. The individual has traveled within the United States and officials are working to contact anyone who has had contact with them.

That brings the total to 76 in East Texas.

March 30 – Polk County reports 3 additional cases

The Angelina County and Cities Health District reported three additional cases in Polk County. That brings the total to 75 in East Texas.

March 30 – Angelina County confirms 4th case

The Angelina County and Cities Health District reported a fourth case on Monday in Angelina County. That brings the total to 72 in East Texas.

March 30 – Bowie County reports 1st death, 3rd in East Texas

A Texarkana woman has passed away after medical complications from the coronavirus, according to a report from the Texarkana-Gazette and Bowie County officials. The woman was 70-year-old Brenda Joyce Ciganeiro and the paper cites her husband saying she had been admitted to the hospital three weeks ago with double pneumonia.

Due to social distancing restrictions, the paper reports that Ciganeiro could not have visitors in her final days, including her husband of 37 years.

That brings the total to 71 in East Texas.

March 30 – Bowie County reports third East Texas death, 6 new cases

Bowie County health officials reported one death and six new cases on Monday. This brings the total of cases to 71 in East Texas.

March 30 – Camp County reports 1st case

Camp County Emergency Management confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the county. Judge AJ Mason did not give any information regarding the patient or if the case was community spread or travel-related.

This brings the total to 65 in East Texas.

March 30 – Smith County reports 32nd case

NET Health confirmed on its website Monday morning that Smith County is up to 32 cases of coronavirus, up one from Sunday. It is the 64th confirmed case of coronavirus in East Texas, meaning that Smith County still accounts for half of the cases in the Piney Woods.

That brings the total to 64 in East Texas.

March 30 – Upshur County reports 2nd case

Upshur County has confirmed its second case of coronavirus, according to Judge Todd Tefteller. The case was confirmed on Sunday and Tefteller said that the case resides in the Gilmer city limits. That brings the total to 63 in East Texas.

March 29 – Van Zandt County confirms 2nd case

Van Zandt District Judge Chris Martin confirmed a second coronavirus case in the county. The new case has evidence of community spread but was exposed outside Van Zandt County. Judge Martin said the risk in the county remains low and there is no evidence of community spread within the county at this time.

The first case in the county was reported on March 18, but the individual died on March 28.

This brings the total to 62 in East Texas.

March 29 – Shelby County confirms 2nd case

Shelby County has confirmed its 2nd case of the coronavirus, in a statement released by Judge Allison Harbison. She said the case appears to be community spread but no additional information has been given. This brings the total in East Texas to 61.

March 29 – Gregg County confirms 5th COVID-19 case

Longview Mayor Andy Mack confirmed an additional coronavirus case in Gregg County. This brings the total to five in Gregg County and 60 in East Texas. There is no information regarding the patient or if the case in travel-based or community spread.

March 29 – Gov. Abbott restricts travel from Louisiana

“My prior executive order about travel from New Orleans covered air travel from New Orleans into the state of Texas,” said Abbott. “Now I am updating that executive order to also include travel by road and that is travel by road from any location in the State of Louisiana.”

Essential traffic will be allowed through including commercial activity, military, critical infrastructure, and medical.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will issue traffic stops and people will be required to self-quarantined for 14 days if you are found coming from Louisiana.

March 29 – NET Health confirms four new cases in Smith County

NET Health confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County. This brings the total to 59 in East Texas.

March 29 – Cherokee County confirms 2nd case of COVID-19

Cherokee County is reporting its second case of COVID-19. The case is travel-related, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department, and the patient is recovering at home under isolation. This brings the total number of cases in East Texas to 55.

March 29 – Angelina confirms two additional COVID-19 cases

Angelina County and Cities Health District have confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases in Angelina County. That brings the total to three in the county.

There is no information regarding the two new patients or if the cases are community spread or travel based. This brings the total to 54 in East Texas.

March 29 – Henderson County confirms 1st case

Henderson County has reported its first case of COVID-19. This brings the total of cases in East Texas to 52, with two deaths.

“The patient has not had any travel history and is believed to have contracted the virus due to community spread.”

March 29 – Cass County confirms 2nd case

Cass County confirmed its second COVID-19 case bringing the total in East Texas to 51.

March 29 – Nacogdoches County issues shelter in place order

Residents of Nacogdoches County and the City of Nacogdoches are now under a stay at home order. The order goes into effect Monday, March 30 at noon until April 7.

Stay at home orders:

Kilgore

Smith County

Van

Hideaway

Mabank

Gregg County

March 28 – Polk County reports 1st case

Polk County Emergency Management reported its first case in the county. This brings the total to 50 in East Texas.

March 28 – Nacogdoches reports 2nd COVID-19 case

Nacogdoches County reported the second case of coronavirus in its jurisdiction. This brings the total number of cases to 49 in East Texas.

March 28 – Franklin County confirms first case of coronavirus

Franklin County Judge Scott Lee announced that the first case of COVID-19 in his jurisdiction had been confirmed.

That brings the total to 48 in East Texas.

March 28 – Second East Texan dies from COVID-19

A second East Texan passed away as a result of the coronavirus. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old woman in Van Zandt County.

March 28 – Rusk County confirms third case

Rusk County is reporting its third case of COVID-19. This case is travel-related and the person is currently isolated at home. This brings the total to 47 in East Texas.

March 27 – Smith County confirms six additional cases

Along with the first death reported in East Texas, Smith County confirmed six more cases. This brings the total to 46 in East Texas.

March 27 – Smith County issues stay-at-home order

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran issued a “stay-at-home” order for Smith County that will last two weeks. After initially only wanting to make such a declaration as a “last resort”, Moran relented just four days later.

The county currently makes up nearly 60 percent of all coronavirus cases in East Texas.

Many essential businesses remain open, including gas stations and grocery stores. Tyler police say they will not pull anyone over asking for documentation of being an “essential employee.”

Stay at home orders:

Kilgore

Van

Hideaway

Mabank

Gregg County

March 27 – Bowie County confirms two additional COVID-19 cases

Bowie County officials have confirmed two cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to three in the county. They have also issued a shelter in place for residents. This brings the total to 40 in East Texas.

March 26 – City of Kilgore issues shelter in place order

The city of Kilgore has issued a shelter in place order. While Gregg County issued a shelter in place on Wednesday, March 25, parts of Kilgore fall out of the jurisdiction. That initiated Kilgore May Ronnie Spradlin to issue his own executive order of shelter in place for residents. The order goes into effect Thursday, March 26 at 11:59 p.m. and ends on April 9.

Stay at home orders:

Van

Hideaway

Mabank

Gregg County

March 26 – City of Van issues shelter in place order

The city of Van has issued a shelter in place order. The order goes into effect Friday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. and will last until Friday, April 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Stay at home orders:

Van

Hideaway

Mabank

Gregg County

March 26 – Cherokee County confirms 1st case

The Cherokee County Public Health Department has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19. There is no information on the patient or if the case was community spread. That brings the total to 38 cases in East Texas.

March 26 – Gregg County confirms 4th COVID-19 case

A fourth case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Gregg County by Judge Bill Stoudt. There are no details on the patient or if the case is community spread. That brings the total to 37 cases in East Texas.

March 26 – Shelby County confirms 1st case

Shelby County announced its first case of coronavirus Thursday afternoon in a statement released by Judge Allison Harbison. That brings the total to 35 in East Texas.

March 26 – Harrison County confirms 1st case

Harrison County has reported a case of COVID-19. In response, City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown has issued a Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease in conjunction with Harrison County Judge Chad Sims. That brings the total to 35 in East Texas.

March 26 – Texarkana issues mandatory curfew

Texarkana leaders have announced a mandatory curfew in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus and for the safety of the community. The curfew will be enforced starting Thursday, March 26. Under the curfew, everyone is required to be in the house from 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. unless traveling to and from work, the hospital, medical appointments, or the pharmacy. The curfew is set to remain in effect until further notice.

March 25 – Smith County COVID-19 cases rise to 21

NET Health has confirmed an additional five cases of COVID-19 in Smith County. That brings the total to 34 in East Texas.

March 25 – City of Hideaway issues shelter in place order

The order was issued on Wednesday by Mayor Ray Hutcheson and will limit activities within the city over the next seven days until April 1.

All Hideaway Parks and Beaches are closed

Hideaway Golf Course closed

Stay at home orders:

Hideaway

Mabank

Gregg County

March 25 – City of Mabank issues shelter in place order

The City of Mabank declared a shelter in place order. The order takes effective 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 and lasts until 11:59 on April 8.

Stay at home orders:

Mabank

Gregg County

March 25 – Angelina County confirms 1st coronavirus case

The individual recently traveled out of the state and became ill after returning to Lufkin. ACCHD Administrator Sharon Shaw said the individual was tested in a Houston-area hospital and remains in a Houston hospital. This brings the total to 30 in East Texas.

March 25 – Gregg County issues mandatory shelter in place

On Wednesday, Mayor of Longview Andy Mack confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 and issued a mandatory shelter in place. That brings the total number of cases to three in Gregg County and 28 in East Texas.

March 25 – Upshur County confirms 1st case

Officials with the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management office have confirmed a positive case in the county. No information about the patient is being released at this time. That brings the total to 26.

March 25 – Nacogdoches County confirms 1st case

Officials with the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office have confirmed a positive coronavirus case. No information has been given about the patient. That brings the total to 25 in East Texas.

March 25 – Smith County reports first death and 2 more cases

The first coronavirus death in East Texas has been confirmed by Smith County officials. The patient was identified as a 91-year-old.

Smith County also confirmed two new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total to 24 in East Texas including the one who passed away.

March 25 – Angelina County extends disaster declaration for COVID-19 until May

County Commissioners have extended restrictions on social gatherings until May after the original order was set to expire Friday, May 27.

The order’s content closely resembles the executive order that Gov. Abbott signed last week.

March 24 – Rusk County confirms 2nd case

Rusk County now has two confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. There is no official information regarding the patient. This brings the total to 22 in East Texas.

March 24 – Smith County cases jump to 14

NET Health confirmed a total of 14 cases in Smith County. Community spread has been found as a cause. That brings the total to 21 in East Texas.

March 24 – Midland confirmed 11th Texas coronavirus death

The City of Midland confirmed Midland’s first coronavirus death. The patient was a male in his 60s and had no significant underlying medical conditions.

March 24 – Amarillo confirmed 10th Texas coronavirus death

The City of Amarillo Public Health Department reported the first death in Amarillo related to the coronavirus. There is no information regarding the patient.

March 24 – Hopkins County reports first case

Hopkins County Emergency Management confirmed its first case of COVID-19. No information has been given about the patient. That brings the total to 17 in East Texas.

March 23 – Dallas County reports 8th and 9th Texas coronavirus death

Dallas County officials announced on Monday two more deaths have been caused by COVID-19. The deaths were both men in their 60s from Dallas and both had been critically ill in the hospital. This brings the total to four in the county.

March 22 – Bexar County confirms 7th coronavirus death in Texas

A woman in her 80s died from the coronavirus on Sunday in San Antonio.

March 22- Morris County confirms first case

On Sunday, The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed one case of the coronavirus in Morris County. That brings the total to 16 in East Texas.

March 21 – Dallas County reports 6th coronavirus death in Texas

March 21 – Smith County confirms 10th case

NET Health confirmed a 10th coronavirus case in Smith County, which has evidence of community spread.

March 21 – Smith County confirms ninth case

NET Health confirmed a ninth coronavirus case in Smith County, which has evidence of community spread. This brings the total to 14 in East Texas.

March 20 – Smith County cases increase by 3, Cass County confirms case

Smith County confirmed three more cases of the coronavirus bringing the total to eight in Smith County as of Friday. Cass County also confirmed its first case. That brings the total to 13 in East Texas.

March 19 – Dallas County reports 5th Texas death from coronavirus

On Thursday, Dallas County reported the sixth Texas death from COVID-19. The man was in his 60s and was found deceased in his home.

The City of Lufkin and Angelina County declared a “local disaster” after concerns of the coronavirus spreading in East Texas continue. The declaration will be in place until March 27, unless extended.

Athens and Henderson County declared a “local disaster” in response to the spread of the coronavirus. Several public facilities are closed to the public with some restricting access to the lobby.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a declaration of public health disaster Thursday, saying the orders issued under that declaration are intended to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting social gatherings of more than 10 people, shutting down inside-dining in restaurants and bars, closing gyms, and prohibiting visits to hospitals, nursing homes or long-term care facilities except to provide “critical assistance” to patients.

March 19 – Harris County reports 4th Texas death from coronavirus

Harris County health officials have announced the death of an elderly man from COVID-19. Officials say the man was between the ages of 80 and 90 and a resident of a nursing home in the northwest quadrant of Harris County.

March 18 – Collin County confirms 3rd coronavirus death Texas

Collin County officials confirmed that a 64-year-old male died Tuesday from the coronavirus. The test came back positive after the man’s death.

Troup declared a “local disaster” in response to the spread of the coronavirus. City facilities and departments remain open and are functioning as normal.

March 18 – Trump signs coronavirus relief package

President Donald Trump signed into law a coronavirus relief package that includes provisions for free testing for the coronavirus and paid emergency leave.

March 18 – Van Zandt confirms first case

The first positive case in Van Zandt County has been confirmed by City of Murchison officials. No word on if it was travel-related or not. This brings the total to nine in East Texas.

Henderson declared a “local state of disaster” in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The city closed several public facilities, including city hall, until the end of April.

March 17 – Tarrant County confirms 2nd Texas death

The patient was hospitalized with the virus on March 12 and died four days later. Forth Worth officials said that test results came back positive after James’ death.

March 17 – First Monday Trade Days event canceled

For the first time since it opened in the 1850s, First Monday Trade Days in Canton canceled an event. The April showing was set to be held April 2-5, but was shut down due to coronavirus concerns.

Lindale declared a “local state of disaster” in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The city has closed all public facilities and will limit city activities until April 16.

March 17 – Five coronavirus cases in Smith County

NET Health confirmed a fifth coronavirus case in Smith County on Tuesday. The patient had direct exposure to a confirmed case in Smith County. That brings the total to eight in East Texas.

Whitehouse declared a “local state of disaster” in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The city has closed several public offices and facilities until further notice.

March 16 – Matagorda County confirms 1st Texas COVID-19 death

Texas reported its first death from the virus which happened in Matagorda County. The patient, a male in his late 90s, passed away Sunday evening with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Tests came back positive shortly after his passing.

Gregg County declared a “local state of disaster” in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The declaration can last for a maximum of seven days, according to Texas law but it can be renewed. It also activates the Gregg County Emergency Plan.

Smith County Judge Nathan Moran has issued a “Declaration of Local Disaster” in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The declaration can last for a maximum of seven days, according to Texas law but it can be renewed. It also activates the Smith County Emergency Management Plan.

March 16 – Rusk County confirms first case

The Texas Department State Health Service reported the first coronavirus case in Rusk County. The case is travel-based and the person has been isolated at home. That brings the total to seven.

March 16 – Bowie County confirms first case

Officials confirmed the first case in Bowie County on Monday. That brings the total to six in East Texas.

March 14 – Four coronavirus cases in Smith County

A fourth coronavirus case was confirmed by NET Health on Saturday evening. The source of the exposure remains unknown but the patient is in self-isolation at home. That brings the total to five in East Texas

Smith County – 4

Gregg County – 1

March 13 – Three coronavirus cases in Smith County

Three people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Smith County. No details about the patients have been released, but one patient is in serious condition. All cases are believed to be travel-related. That brings the total to four in East Texas.

Smith County – 3

Gregg County – 1

Gov. Abbott declared a “state of disaster” for Texas on Friday. He said it authorizes, “the use of all available and necessary state and government resources to help respond to COVID-19.”

March 11 – World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic

The WHO declared a global coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

March 10 – First coronavirus case in Gregg County

The first East Texas case of the coronavirus was confirmed by the CDC in Georgia. Officials say the patient traveled within the U.S., has mild symptoms, and is in self-isolation at home.

Gregg County – 1

Coronavirus Sources

For a national list of coronavirus cases, you can visit the John Hopkins dashboard.

For health recommendations, you can visit the CDC website.