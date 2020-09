The chance of rain will increase a little for Thursday. Drier and cooler air will then settle into the ArkLaTex for the rest of the week. Another tropical depression could form over the western Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were pretty close to normal with rather limited rainfall. Look for rain chances to increase a little Thursday. Temperatures Thursday morning will be rather warm for this time of year as we will see overnight lows in the lower 70s. Normal for this time of year is in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs Thursday will be near normal as we return to the mid to upper 80s over most of the area. It could be a little cooler over the northern edge of our area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be most widespread during the afternoon. Most models show that the chances could be highest over the northwest half of the area.