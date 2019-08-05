Breaking News
Attorneys for Alton Sterling’s children hold news conference

WATCH LIVE: Attorneys for Alton Sterling's children hold news conference

News

by: Michael Scheidt

The attorneys representing Alton Sterling’s children are scheduled to address the media following a civil case hearing at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse Monday morning.

The attorneys will “address comments made recently by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and the civil lawsuit.”

Last week, Chief Paul apologized to Sterling’s family, saying the officer accused of killing Alton Sterling in July 2016 “never should have been hired.” The apology came following the announcement that Blane Salamone will not work again with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Chief Murphy Paul issues apology to Alton Sterling’s family

