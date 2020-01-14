LIVESTREAM: National Champion LSU Tigers return from New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers are on their way back! The 2020 CFB National Champions are taking a bus from New Orleans this morning and were expected to arrive around 11:30 a.m.

LSU beat Clemson in the 2020 National Championship 42-25. CLICK HERE for a game recap.

