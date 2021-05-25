Local activists reflect on one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two local leaders who were in the middle of the protests last summer, continue fighting for social change. They say it is encouraging to see how many people are acknowledging police brutality.

“To see numerous in custody or police apprehension videos where people lose their lives has become the norm unfortunately but I think with George Floyd in particular I think the amount of rage the amount of sadness,” said Caitlin Douglas, Hood Politics. “I think a lot of people have been forced to deal with the harsh emotions of mourning.”

Groups came together for 45 days of action during the summer and succeeded in getting the choke hold banned in Shreveport policing. Local activists say it’s a good beginning, but more needs to be done to stop officers who use excessive force.

“They should not be able to get pension at the end of their term of service if they constantly, and the record shows, it can reflect that they constantly brutalize the people there were supposed to be serving and protecting,” said Douglas.

Omari Ho-Sang, who founded 45 Days of Action, says it’s not just police who are responsible for providing equity and safety for everyone.

“We have to evolve the way we think about state violence because that’s what police brutality is. But state violence is also funding. State violence is the way we educate our children,” said Ho-Sang. “This is something that impacts the entire community. So every professional whether you’re an educator, whether you’re a business owner, whether you’re a police officer… we have to understand the city, the police department does not have the capacity to make the type of changes that we want to see.”

The group 45 Days of Action continues to focus on several social issues, including voting rights and rental assistance.