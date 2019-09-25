Local “All Y’all” podcast hosting live storytelling fundraiser

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “All Y’all Live” is hosting a storytelling fundraiser this weekend at LSU Shreveport (LSUS) and all proceeds will go toward helping local students have access to mental health services.

All Y’all is a locally recorded podcast that features stories from people right here in our area. Saturday, September 28th at 7:30 p.m., six local storytellers will hit the stage and share stories their unique stories of perseverance and overcoming adversity. Tickets are $15 and all proceeds go to the LSUS Counseling Services.

Purchase tickets by clicking here. And, download the All Y’all Podcast wherever listen to podcasts.

Visit the All Y’all website for more information and check out their news release below:

The next All Y’all Live storytelling event will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at LSU Shreveport’s University Center Auditorium. All Y’all Live: “Going Through It” will feature a curated evening of six true stories about overcoming insurmountable challenges, beating the odds, and persevering despite setbacks. Storytellers for the evening are Sam Cannon, Katee Fontane, Melissa Goslin Moore, Dexter Huewitt, Randy Moulder, and Abbas Moussaoui. RSVP to the Facebook event.

There will be live musical interludes by Nate Treme and a cash bar by Southern Fork Catering. Most importantly, there will be snacks at intermission. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased here.

Proceeds from All Y’all Live: “Going Through It” will benefit LSUS Counseling Services in providing mental health services for students, for our sixth annual Fidnto Award fundraiser. Sponsors of “Going Through It” include Marilynn’s Place, Maccentric, and LSU Shreveport. “Going Through It” is the seventeenth All Y’all Live storytelling event.

Stories told at All Y’all Live events are recorded and many are later shared as episodes of the All Y’all podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are available. Episodes are also available here on our website.

