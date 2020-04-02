Local art school is designing medical equipment for local hospitals

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sanctuary Arts School in Shreveport and Arklatex 3D Technology have joined forces, helping healthcare professionals fight COVID-19.

“Makes us feel good that we are involved in helping, trying to protect our front line administers in the fight against coronavirus,” said Matthew Hooper, Co-Founder Arklatex 3D Technology.

Taking on the new concept of creating glass splinters for ventilator’s.

“It allows you too take a venitilator and put upwards to four people on one ventialtor,” said Eric Hess, president of the Sanctuary Art School board.

And also 3d printing, face shields.

“You know in a hospital setting you have blood flying, people votimitting, people coughing and sneezing, and so it’s really important people protect all of their face,” said Hess.

Taking orders from all over the country.

“Currently our orders are five, six thousand or so and we’ve been contacted from folks far away as New York City, asking if we can help assist in suppling parts to them,” said Hopper.

The face sheilds are not only going to the hospitals but orders are also coming in from Shreveport Police Department.

“Delivering some for free to the police today, we’re going to be bringing some to the firemen, you know first responders, hospice workers, social workers,” said Hess.

And this isn’t the first time Arklatex 3D Technology has printed for the healthcare field.

“We’ve done a lot of different projects from working with Shriners hospital to create some prosthetic hands,” said Hooper.

And they’re receiving help from local partners like LSUS and BPCC technology labs to produce as much product as possible.

“What we want to do is get these out as quickly as possible and protect people and also try and save lives with the splinters,” Hess said.

