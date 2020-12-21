Local attorney’s office giveaway free Christmas meal to community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local attorney’s office partners with alpha media to give away 50 people to families in the Shreveport Area.

Gordon McKernan’s Injury office typically gives away bikes every year. Due to the pandemic, they decided to give back to the community in a different way.

Shreveport residents entered into a raffle on Facebook to win a turkey dinner for Christmas. Winners were notified by email and text and received their meals at a drive-thru event on Monday.

“I’ve had people on the phone just overjoyed in tears saying this has been a rough year. Some people have had death in their family and just to have this have been very good for them,” said Makiva Johnson, Attorney at Gordon McKernan Injury.

Families also received pies, sides, and candy bags for their children.