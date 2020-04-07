Local bike shops are still open during the stay at home order

BOSSIER CITY, La – With the stay-at-home order underway in Louisiana, many businesses have been forced to shut down until further notice. Under the governor’s order, only businesses deemed essential may remain open.

One essential business included on this list is bike shops.

Craton Cochran’s bike shop, Bike Etc. has been opened for 29 years and it’s deemed an essential business.

“We’re just fortunate to still be able to operate under the conditions we are under right now,” said Craton Cochran, Owner Bikes Etc.

He says there is normally more business in the spring, but he didn’t expect it to be like this.

“Definetly been a spike in business repair work, a lot of people are at home right now, and they have nothing to do, cycling is on the list they urge to do,” said Cochran.

Cochran says for years he’s been trying to get people to come through his doors. But now because of social distancing, he wants them to knock first.

“So we are trying to do everything we can to put up our first line of defense here, to keep my workers, myself safe, but we’re also trying to support the community and serve the community as well,” said Cochran.

Crochran says his shop serves people from recreational use and transportation.

“We’re on highway 80 so we live it everyday, we see guys to base on and off base. But there’s plenty of people that travel the road here, that are going up and down the street just to get to either a to get to work or from work,” said Cochran.

He says shopping local is more important than ever.

“I’m a mom and pop shop, you know where not a big box store, we’re not owned by a conglomerate, you know I have employees that count on a pay check everysingle week,” Cochran said.

And if you don’t want to leave your home Cochran says they’ve added a service to where he will come to pick up your bike and make the repairs and they’ll return the bike back to you.

You can call Bike Etc. at 318-746-0174 to set up a pick up.

