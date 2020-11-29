Local businesses set up shop for Small Business Saturday behind Bossier mall

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s Small Business Saturday around the country and the organizers for the Bossier Farmers Market held their 2020 Bossier Small Business Saturday event “Shop Small Market” behind the Bossier Pierre Mall.

The market is being held to encourage the growth of the community to shop local.

65 vendors set up shop in the south parking lot of the Bossier Pierre Mall. And this year Small Business Saturday is different from previous years due to being in a pandemic.

“It’s been a rough year and you know a lot of small businesses have closed their doors. So, this market gives them a place to set up without the high rent cost,” said Chris Graham, Market manager, “I feel like if we didn’t have this particular space and the ability to set up, that a lot of these businesses wouldn’t be here today.”

Vendors ranged from food trucks, Crafters, Artist, Non-profits, and small business owners.

The “Shop Small Market” is a family-friendly environment with live music, face painting, balloons and bouncy houses for kids.

If you missed the “Shop Small Market” the organizers will be hosting a night market on Saturday, December 12th, with more than 100 vendors participating.