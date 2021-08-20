Local car dealership hosts a backpack giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local business gives back to families for the school year.

Holmes Honda held a back pack giveaway on Friday.

300 backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for local families. Kids picked up their new gear at the dealership.

The general sales manager said it’s just a small way to help.

“Our goal here at Holmes Honda is to make things easy and make the school year easier for families during these difficult times. We are really excited to have this for the community,” said Cody Crowder, Holmes Honda in Shreveport.

They hope to do it again next year.