Shreveport-Bossier City officials outline coronavirus precautions taken for public, employees

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – From disinfecting public spaces like city hall and SporTran buses, Shreveport and Bossier City are taking every precaution available to help keep employees and the public from getting sick.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were three ‘presumptive positive’ cases in Louisiana, but none were in Northwest Louisiana. Still, both Shreveport and Bossier City leaders say they are taking proactive steps based on the expectation that the virus will eventually show up in the area. Gov. John Bel Edwards has said there are sure to be more cases around the state as testing expands this week.

Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso says they disinfected the entire city hall over the weekend, using an anti-bacterial spray that the Bossier Fire Department uses to clean the firehouses and their ambulances. Glorioso says more than 200 people come in and out of the complex on a daily basis and the city wants to make sure their employees stay healthy and safe.

“We can only protect our own facilities, of course. We are doing that not because of the coronavirus, but also cause of the flu and other viruses that are out there. I think the flu epidemic is more widespread then the coronavirus and more people are more active to contact that, so hopefully this will eliminate that, too. We can’t do other facilities but we encourage other businesses to do what they can.”

The City of Shreveport is advising people to stay home if they’re sick. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout Government Plaza visitors, as well as restrooms for the recommended frequent handwashing.

The city’s bus system SporTran also issued a statement Tuesday after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in South Louisiana.

SporTran remains on high alert as this situation unfolds, and proactive measures are in place. All buses, vehicles, and terminals are deep cleaned throughout the day, helping prevent the spread of infection. Transit and administrative staff are instructed to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s list of preventative measures at all times, including regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ilL.

City officials are expected to meet this week to talk more about issues concerning the coronavirus.

