Local curbside pickup demand grows

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Curbside became popular during the pandemic, but many companies implemented it well before the outbreak. That helped them serve customers who were avoiding crowds.

Many consumers were forced to use curbside for the first time like Dorian Ford. She only wanted some bread sticks from Olive Garden, only one problem they were only doing curbside, she used it and liked it and told she still uses it and insists her mother whose health is compromised only use curbside for groceries or other necessities.

Brookshires District Vice President Jay Holmes says the increase in demand for curbside has created new jobs across all the Brookshires locations.

The National Report Federation issued a report in which they predict curbside is here to stay and more people will use it in the future.