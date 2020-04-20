Local doctors answer the call to coronavirus testing shortage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Of the many challenges we face during this pandemic, a shortage of tests has been at the forefront.

The good news, doctors at LSU Heath Shreveport hope to relieve that burden through 3D printing.

“There’s a dental surgical resin that’s placed placed into the 3-d printer, and it uses a laser beam to cross-link the material into various different shapes. It’s capable of producing a limitless number of shapes,” says Dr. Steve Alexander/Professor of Molecular and Cellular Physiology.

The 3D printer can produce 324 nasal swabs at one time.

“To produce these nasal swabs takes the better part of a day for one printer. By expanding the number of printers we have, and the amount of printing we can do, we are going to meet the needs for local testing facilities,” says Dr. Alexander.

To make it clear, LSU Health Shreveport is not a testing site.

If you have Covid-19 symptoms, you’ll need to get tested at a designated testing site.

Click on the link to see available testing sites in our area: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/news/louisiana-news/search-louisiana-covid-19-testing-sites/

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.