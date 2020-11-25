Local eye surgeons are giving back to the community with free surgery’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local eye surgeons are giving back to the community in a very special way. The doctors from Lusk Eye Specialists held their 2nd Annual ‘Giving Thanks, Saving Vision,’ program Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24th at the Eye Surgery Center.

It was developed and funded by eye surgeon, James Lusk, MD, and his sons Bryan Lusk, MD and Jeffrey Lusk, MD, who started the program in 2019 in an effort to help restore vision loss from cataracts and other leading causes of blindness to the area’s less fortunate.

The doctors are performing the free surgery for those who are uninsured and under insured.

“We enjoy doing it because we like to see the big smiles on faces the next day and patients are very gratified by it,” said Dr. Lusk, founder of Lusk Eye Specialists.

“I work for a great company, Music Mountain water and we have insurance but I have chosen an extremely high deductible and this is saving me tons of money, I do appreciate what Dr. Lusk is doing,” said John Wayne Craig, a patient receivng free surgery.

The program began in October and six people received free surgery.