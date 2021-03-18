Local Facebook group 318 Curbside Eats! informs and evolves

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Emily DeLatin the creator of Facebook group 318 Curbside Eats! tells NBC 6 why she created the group during a pandemic, she explains she just wanted to help in some way.

Now with over 14 thousand members, the group has not only helped the community by informing them of what businesses were open or who was doing curbside but it has helped businesses as well.

DeLatin hopes the group will evolve as time goes on and continue to serve the community, they are already seeing increasing posts of restaurant reviews and specials.