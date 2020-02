SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local fitness trainer, Tiffany Cantlow, lost her father to heart disease.

She is turning that tragedy into purpose, creating the first ever ‘Love Your Heart Walk’.

You are invited to Betty Virginia Park, this Saturday, February 22nd, at 8:30 a.m. to take part.

The walk is free, but donations are welcome, that will be given to the American Heart Association.