Local food pantries are becoming mobile to help the community

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Local food pantries are struggling to fill the need created by this pandemic.

“So many people have lost jobs, which has added to the need that we already had,” said Martha Marak, Executive Director of the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank.

The Northwest Louisiana Food Bank is conquering daily struggles to feed the hungry in our community.

More than a third of local food pantries have closed due to COVID-19 and the food bank is stepping up to fill the need.

“Particular zip codes that are really struggling, because their food pantries have closed 71109 is one of them,” said Marak.

They have set up mobile distribution sites in Mooringsport, Blanchard, Cotton Valley and Coushata.

“Our food distribution is up about 33%, we’ve distributed about a third more than what we would normally do at this time. And we’re well over a million pounds of food,” said Marak.

Not knowing when the pandemic will end, leaves the food bank with an uncertain future.

“Longterm not knowing how long we will be in this pandemic, will definitely have a long term affect on the food bank,” Marak said.

Over in Bossier Parish, the sheriff’s office has a food pantry where they’re still serving 80 families a week.

They’ve even added extra pick up days for families during this pandemic.

“This is just one of the dozens and dozens of opportunities like I said that we have in place so that we are better to connect with the community,” said LT. Walt Hollis with the Bossier Parish Sheriff Office.

