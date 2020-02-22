Local high school students learn leadership skills from military cadets

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport high school students get the chance to learn leadership skills from military cadets.

The United States Military Academy West Point holds a workshop at Riverview Hall for more than a hundred Caddo parish high school students.

Cadets shared information focused on leadership, values, and ethics, problem-solving, moral reasoning, and decision-making.

The goals of the workshop were to provide students with an opportunity to develop leadership, team-building skills and reinforce the importance of ethical leadership in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Mayor Adrian Perkins, a West Point grad invited the academy to Shreveport, so they could share their leadership skills.

“I think this is going to mean a lot, not just expose to west point and then just also talking about stem, and engineering math and all those things are extremely critical for the workforce they will eventually go into and it’s great they are hearing it from great young role models and great young leaders so I think this will be phenomenal for them,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

“The main goal of today is like an impact, show people there are more opportunities and then just seek these out,” said Hadiya Underwood senior at West Point.

Green Oaks, Booker T. Washington, Woodlawn, and C.E. Byrd took part.

