Local law firm drive thru mask giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL) – The shelter in place is schedule to expire on May 15th and as Louisiana prepares to reopen one local lawfirm wants to make sure you stay protected.

The Gordan McKernan Injury Attorneys wants to help Shreveport #MaskUp and will be giving away more than 2,000 mask at their drive thru give away. It is a free giveaway and open to the public. The mask will be given away on a first come, first served basis.

You can attend this giveaway by following the information below:

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Alpha Media Radio Station

208 N. Thomas Road, Shreveport, LA 71107

