"I'm going to make you my slave!" Man accused of attacking girlfriend while she held infant

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. "I'm going to make you my slave!" Man accused of attacking girlfriend while she held one-month-old

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. "I'm going to make you my slave!" Man accused of attacking girlfriend while she held one-month-old

WEST MONROE, La. - KTVE - Authorities are investigating an unusual set of circumstances that led them to arrest a boyfriend who is accused of attacking his girlfriend.

According to the West Monroe Police Department the man told her "I'm going to make you my slave!" while he was choking her and she was holding their one-month-old child in her arms.

In an online police report, WMPD officers say they were called an apartment off Wellerman Road at 11:16 p.m. Thursday night. The 911 caller was not in West Monroe. The caller said she was in another state, and her daughter sent her a message that said "HELP" through an app.

The caller told police that her daughter had been arguing all day with her live-in boyfriend and father of her child, 22-year-old Jalen Richardson.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot, holding her one-month-old. Police say she had red marks and bite marks on her face and neck.

The victim said Richardson got mad at her because the house was not clean. She say while she was holding the baby, he grabbed her by the throat, squeezed tightly, and used his other hand to cover her mouth. She said she had a hard time breathing.

Police say the victim said he next grabbed her by the back of the neck and forced her down to the floor, all while she was holding the child.

She said Richardson told her "I'm going to make you my slave!". She said she could hear the sound of a gun being racked. She told police she thought he was going to kill me.

The victim says he then forced her down on the bed, got on top of her, and bit her on the head. She says this went on for several hours. He would not let her leave or use the phone.

She says she was eventually able to get a tablet, and hide in the bathroom. That is when she sent the message to her mother. She says Richardson found her in the bathroom with the tablet, and he got angry. She says he grabbed her, pushed her around, and he was hitting the walls. She was able to get the baby and get out of the apartment.

Police arrested and Mirandized Richardson. Officer say he calmly said "We just had an argument. Nothing happened." He then admitted he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her, but nothing else.

When police searched the apartment, they found a loaded pistol, a large amount of marijuana, ecstasy pills, scales, pipes and baggies.

Richardson is facing the following charges:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Domestic Abuse Battery-Strangulation

Domestic Abuse Battery-Child Endangerment

Possession of a Firearm or Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon

(2) Distribution and Possession with Intent

False Imprisonment

CDS in Presence of Persons under 17 years of age