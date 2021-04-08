$1.6M Bossier Parish road project complete, officially opens to traffic

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A $1.6 million road project has been completed and officially opened to traffic in Bossier Parish.

On Thursday a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the $1.6 million West Linton Rd. project.

West Linton Rd. will now connect Fairburn Ave. to the intersection of Palmetto Rd. and Airline Dr.

Former parish Police Jury member Wanda Bennett said, “This is an example of what Bossier Parish does. We see a need, we pool our resources and then work together to do what must be done to benefit the people of our parish.”

Bennett played a key role in making the roadway a reality during her tenure on the police jury.

Opening West Linton Rd. means traffic from a pair of schools located on Fairburn Ave. will have an alternate means of entrance and exit rather than a single point at Kingston Rd. To Sheriff Julian Whittington, that pays big dividends from a safety standpoint.

Sheriff Whittington said, “To all of us, the safety of our residents is very important. This road means we have a way to alleviate some traffic problems and make it much safer for the students and parents.”

Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford said the West Linton Rd. extension was part of the parish’s $20 million wish list of infrastructure projects necessary to accommodate continued growth and development.

Ford said, “This is something we knew would be necessary. Thanks to the hard work of Mrs. Bennett and many others, and to the landowners who donated the property to us, we were able to get this done.”