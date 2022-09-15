SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a fatal crash with injuries in South Shreveport on Thursday morning.

Flornoy Lucas fatal crash (Image: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Flornoy Lucas fatal crash 3 (Image: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

According to police, the crash happened around 7 a.m near the intersection of Flournoy Lucas and Vera Street. An SUV and a passenger car collided head-on.

The other vehicle was driven by a mother whose child was riding with her they sustained moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An officer on the scene confirmed that the driver of the SUV died on the scene.

Police are diverting westbound traffic on Flournoy Lucas to Aspen Circle.