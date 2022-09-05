A fire emergency on Blanchard Place in Shreveport claims the life of one person. (Source: Robin Widner)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood Monday morning that claimed the life of one person.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place in Shreveport just before 9:30 a.m and arrived to find light smoke and visible flames when they entered the one-story house. They were told someone was still inside.

They were able to find the victim and bring them out. In spite of efforts to perform life-saving measures, the victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

It took more than two dozen firefighters to battle the flames. SFD says the fire was under control by 9:53 a.m. and there were no injuries to any firefighters or other citizens.

This fire is under investigation by Shreveport Fire Investigators and the La. State Fire Marshals Office.