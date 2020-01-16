1 dead in West Cedar Grove house fire, SFD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cause of a house fire that claimed the life of a man in West Cedar Grove Wednesday evening is under investigation.

According to Shreveport Fire Chief Skip Pinkston, firefighters were called to the fire in the 600 block of David Drive around 6:17 p.m.

Few other details are available just yet, but the roof appears to have collapsed into the house.

The man’s name has not been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

