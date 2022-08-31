1 dies in Broadmoor motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of one person early Wednesday morning.
Around 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the scene on Youree Dr. near Sand Beach Blvd. Police say a white male in his 30s left the road towards the ditch and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was ordered to find the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.