SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of one person early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the scene on Youree Dr. near Sand Beach Blvd. Police say a white male in his 30s left the road towards the ditch and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

1 dies in Broadmoor motorcycle crash (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was ordered to find the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.