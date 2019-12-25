SFD investigating Country Club W. Apartments fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating a fire that forced a woman out of her apartment in Shreveport’s Country Club neighborhood Tuesday evening.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters received a call just before 7:30 p.m about a fire breaking out at the Country Club West Apartments in the 4200 block of Lakeshore Drive. Firefighters say when they arrived, they saw flames coming from an upstairs apartment of a multi-unit building. The resident who lived in the apartment was inside at the time and managed to get out safely.

SFD says because the apartment building housed multiple residents, they called in more fire units and evacuated all residents of the building. It took 12 units just under 22 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Assistant Chief of Operations Mark Guastella says firefighters were able to go inside of the apartment and put the fire out while making sure residents got out safely.

“They were able to do exactly what we’d hoped they’d do,” said Guastella.

“Clear the building, make check for exposures, make sure everybody’s out safely, make entry, find the scene of the fire, and knock it out in a quick 22 minute control time. So, that was a fantastic job done by these guys.”

SFD says they are not sure what caused the fire, but they believe the fire may have started near the bathroom area.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.