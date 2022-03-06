SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is presumed drowned and another is hospitalized after high winds sank a boat on Toledo Bend Saturday afternoon.

According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, waves from high winds are believed to have caused the boat to sink on the south end of Toledo Bend Lake.

The sheriff’s office says two men in their 50s from Lake Charles were headed to the Pirates Cove area from the Texas side when it happened Texas Parks and Wildlife Department found one of the men holding on to a stump and the other man apparently drowned. Both were wearing personal flotation devices. The boat has not been recovered at this time.

The survivor was air-lifted to a Shreveport hospital and treated for hypothermia. The other man was taken to Shreveport for an autopsy.

Wildlife Agents, Sabine Parish Sheriff Deputies, and Texas Authorities were among the agencies who searched for the men and vessel.

The accident is under investigation by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.