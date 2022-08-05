BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) —One person is in custody after an incident on I-20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning that backed up traffic for miles.

Louisiana State Police say it began as a motor vehicle crash before 6:30 a.m. near the Haughton exit at La. Highway 157. In addition to state police, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Fire Department, and Bossier Parish Fire District 1 were called to the scene.

State police have not released details about what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved, but there were no injuries reported. Traffic was diverted from I-20 to Highway 80 at the Goodwill Road exit in Minden. All lanes were back open as of just before 11 a.m.

State police have not identified the person taken into custody or the reason they were detained.