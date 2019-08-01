1 injured in downtown Shreveport apartment complex fire

A woman was rescued in an apartment fire at the Lee Hardware apartment homes in downtown Shreveport.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local woman has been taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in downtown Shreveport.

Shreveport Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at Lee Hardware apartments at 700 Edwards street late Wednesday afternoon.

According to SFD training officer Robert Taggart, once rescue units arrived, smoke was seen coming from the third floor of the complex. They rushed into a burning apartment home to find a woman lying on the floor.

Taggart says the woman was rescued out of the apartment where the fire initially started and taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

With 11 policing units and 35 firefighters on the scene, the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. The sprinkler system was activated and the damages were confined only the apartment home where the fire ignited.

There was no additional information on what may have started the fire but it is currently under investigation.

