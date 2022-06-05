SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is dead after a fiery wrong-way crash in Bossier Parish overnight.

It happened just after midnight on I-20, just east of I-220. Louisiana State Police say a 2011 Ford pickup was traveling east on I-20 and a 2018 Ram pickup was traveling west in the eastbound travel lanes of I-20 when the Ram struck the Ford in a head-on collision.

The Ram pickup caught fire, killing the driver.

The driver of the other truck is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released. State police are still investigating the crash.