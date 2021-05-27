1 person dead after multi-vehicle accident in Shreveport

First responders on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Shreveport. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is dead following an accident in Shreveport involving multiple vehicles.

Shreveport Police were called to the scene of an accident on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Millicent Way that happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say that four vehicles were involved in the accident. One person was declared dead at the scene. The condition of the other people involved is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.