NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are investigating the fatal shooting of one woman and the wounding of another late Thursday night.

Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were called to the Bailey Heights neighborhood around 10:26 p.m. Thursday in response to reports of multiple gunshots in the area.

While heading to that area, they were notified by dispatch that two gunshot victims were in front of a home in the 1000 block of Amulet Street. Officers arrived to find 28-year-old Kimanesha Carter of Natchitoches in the back of a car, suffering several gunshot wounds. They also found another female victim who had been struck once by gunfire.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office. The other victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department says they will release more details as they become available. They also provided the following information on how to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can report a tip anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.