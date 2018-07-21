10 people in race for Shreveport Mayor

We now know the names of the candidates who will be on the ballot for Shreveport’s mayoral race. Qualifying wrapped up Friday for the November 6th election.
Anna Marie Arpino
Independent
Tremecius Dixon
Democrat
Steven Jackson
Democrat
Kenneth J. Krefft
No Party
Adrian Perkins
Democrat
Jeron Rogers
Democrat
Lee O. Savage Jr.
Republican
“Jim” Taliaferro
Republican
Ollie S. Tyler (Incumbent)
Democrat
John-Paul Young
No Party
The November election will be followed, if necessary, by a Dec. 8 runoff. Early voting for the primary is from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, except on Sunday.