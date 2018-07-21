10 people in race for Shreveport Mayor

We now know the names of the candidates who will be on the ballot for Shreveport’s mayoral race.  Qualifying wrapped up Friday for the November 6th election.

Anna Marie Arpino
Independent

Tremecius Dixon
Democrat

Steven Jackson
Democrat

Kenneth J. Krefft
No Party

Adrian Perkins
Democrat

Jeron Rogers
Democrat

Lee O. Savage Jr.
Republican

“Jim” Taliaferro
Republican

Ollie S. Tyler (Incumbent)
Democrat

John-Paul Young
No Party

The November election will be followed, if necessary, by a Dec. 8 runoff. Early voting for the primary is from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, except on Sunday.

