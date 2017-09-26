10-year-old receives special wish through Pay it Forward

A local ten-year-boy who suffers with muscular dystrophy receives a special wish Tuesday morning outside the Bossier City Police Department.

Josh Banes is very interested in canine law enforcement officers, so through the Pay It Forward Networking campaign, he got to meet these officers in real life.

During a ceremony with police officers and his family standing by, Josh gets officially sworn in by the Bossier City Police Chief. He receives his official hat and is loaded up with gear, before his real surprise comes out.

Josh got to meet a real canine law enforcement officer for the first time.

“He’s been looking forward to this for quite sometime. He loves canines, canine cops, he likes reading books and watching shows about them. It’s really a dream come true for him,” said Tina Banes, Josh’s mom.

Josh has muscular dystrophy and his mother heard about Pay It Forward Networking. It’s a local organization that uses social media to make wishes come true for children with special needs.

“We could use our own connections that we already have on social media to help these kids who face so much on a daily basis. To get them away from the thoughts of the hospitals, testing, visits and to just have them feel like rock stars they are,” said Kassi Robinson, founder of Pay It Forward Networking.

Josh’s sister has mitochondrial disease so his family spends a lot of time in-and-out of hospitals.

“It’s special to see him smile and be happy and enjoy it. It’s something money can’t buy,” Tina Banes said.

“That’s the goal of Pay It Forward, it’s not just for the kids but for their parents to give them a bright spot, some happy moments,” Robinson said.

They gave him a tour inside a canine police vehicle and told him about their procedures. Then he got to visit the Bossier City Fire Department and meet another canine officer. This one he could pet.

Robison said Pay It Forward Networking has helped 170 children since they started four years ago. On October 14, they will host a 5-K and family-fun event at the Louisiana Boardwalk. It will also be an reunion for wish receivers and wish granters.

Here’s a link to their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/PayItForwardNetworking/

Or you can contact their founder at:

kassi@payitforwardnetworking.com