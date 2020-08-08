105-year old Shreveport woman honored with street dedication from city leaders for her birthday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was honored with a street dedication from city and leaders on her 105th birthday Saturday morning. The 2900 block of 5th street is now dedicated to Elvira Helaire-Davis.

Born in 1915, Helaire-Davis is a centenarian who has lived through the Spanish Flu, World War 2, the Civil Rights Moment, witnessing the first man on the moon and the first Black president and now currently living in the middle the COVID-19 pandemic. She didn’t let that stop her from being celebrated by city and state leaders.

City council leaders along with Shreveport Police Department chief, Ben Raymond spoke with a common theme to her wisdom attained throughout the century. Helaire-Davis says she’s appreciative of the recognition.

“A long time I lived that’s for sure. I took on a lot of stuff. I can’t mention it. I’d have to put it in a book and so I’m just so glad I can be out here to see somebody and I thank you all for coming. God bless you and guide me,” said Helair-Davis.

Her family was offered a key to the parish along with birthday wishes from Mayor Adrian Perkins and Louisiana governor, John Edwards.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.