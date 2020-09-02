109 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bossier Parish, number of cases could rise after Labor Day

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City’s mayor is warning residents that the number of coronavirus cases could rise after Labor Day weekend.

During Mayor Lo Walker’s morning briefing, he said over the last week Bossier Parish has confirmed 109 new positive cases bringing the total number to 2,728.

There were no new deaths to report and the total number of deaths remains at 92.

Mayor Walker said that the upcoming Labor Day weekend could cause case numbers to increase if the proper mitigation measures are not taken.

Walker continues to encourage everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands, and follow social distancing guidance as Louisiana will remain in Phase 2 until Friday, Sept. 11.

