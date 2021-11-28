11-year-old girl fatally shot by father in East Texas hunting accident

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl after her father shot her in what was described in emergency calls as a hunting accident in Hallsville Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Callers said the father accidentally shot the girl with a high-powered rifle.

Once deputies and EMS arrived on the scene, the girl, now identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George, was located and taken a Longview hospital. Authorities had requested a care flight, but all emergency helicopters were grounded in the region due to inclement weather.

Instead, George was taken by EMS and escorted by the sheriff’s office, Hallsville PD, and Texas DPS to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, where she was pronounced dead.

She was a sixth grade student at Hallsville ISD.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens also assisting in the investigation, since it involved hunting.

“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said.

Sheriff Fletcher is working with the Hallsville ISD Superintendent to coordinate grief counselors for all faculty and students.