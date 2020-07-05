12-year old selling homemade car fresheners outside gas station gets business help from community members

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young boy who started selling homemade car fresheners at local gas stations is getting business help from a group of Black men to legitimize his entrepreneur endeavor.

12-year old Antonio Johnson is the owner of “Hu$tle Man Car $mells,” and says he started the business two or three weeks ago. With a few supplies his mother brought him from Walmart and Amazon he sells his product from a backpack, a small table display and wearing his own branded t-shirt.

“I just came up with the idea of selling car air fresheners because I always seen the clean cars and stuff passing by, and I knew once they finished cleaning at car washes they gone want the inside of their car to smell good,” said Johnson.

He says it takes the fresheners about 3 hours to be made from scratch.

Brian Carey was on a lunch break from his job when he caught Johnson selling outside a Shell gas station last week in the rain. He posted a photo of Johnson on social media to help spread business awareness.

“That’s really kind of what inspired me, because he was out here in the rain and you’ve got some grown up and able people that will stand out this same store begging,” said Carey, “You got a 12-year old kid out here with enough initiative and hustle to think of a product and sell it.”

Johnson says Carey motivated him by telling him to keep his head up and to stay on track and focused. Carey decided to get with his circle network to see what they could do to further help Johnson.

“I got a couple of guys and we’re trying to get him an LLC and get him a business account and everything so he can be legit. I’m talking logos and a website so he doesn’t have to be outside only. He can sell online,” said Carey.

They’re planning on helping pay taxes within a year of attaining an LLC and everyone’s pitching in to pay for membership dues for the Shreveport Bossier Black Chamber of Commerce so that “Hu$tle Man Car $mells” can be registered with them.

Johnson sells the air fresheners 1 for $5.00, 3 for $10.00 or 5 for $20.00. His CashApp is: $big123goated.

