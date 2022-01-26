SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Adrian Perkins is set to announce who will become the new chief for the Shreveport Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

The news conference will be at 1:30 p.m, according to the mayor’s office.

The next police chief will be one of nine candidates who applied for the job in December of 2021. Whoever is selected as the new chief will replace Ben Raymond. Raymond was forced to step down amid criticism of his leadership.

After Raymond stepped down, Perkins named Assistant Police Chief Wayne Smith as interim police chief. Smith is one of the nine candidates and has applied for the chief position twice before.

Some of the other candidates included Assistant Police Chief Marcus Mitchell. Mitchell was fired in November for violating department rules and regulations following an investigation. According to the civil service board, he is still eligible to apply for the chief position as it is a different position than he was fired from.

The five others who have applied for the position are Jason Frazier, Michael Jones, and former SPD Public Information Officer Marcus Hines. Three candidates from outside SPD have applied and taken the exam: Dorian Brabham of the Lafayette Police Department, Kenneth Wall of the Sulphur Police Department, and Samuel Wyatt, formerly of the Bossier City Police Department.