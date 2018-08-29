13th anniversay of Hurricane Katrina

NEW ORLEANS, La - Dorothy Wiley had no idea when Hurricane Katrina hit, her life would take a drastic turn.

She reminisces on the day 13 years ago.

"Traumatic, just mind boggling and pretty depressing. I have never been in a hurricane as horrific as Katrina," said Wiley.

Wiley, her husband, daughter and three grand-kids decided to wait out the storm and not evacuate. Soon as the hurricane hit, they had to seek shelter at the super dome.

Which became ground zero for those trying to survive Katrina.

"The roof caved in and we had to move away from inside the dome to the corridor," said Wiley.

It was packed with thousands of people.

After days in the dome, Wiley says things went from bad to worse.

"People began to throw themselves from the high seats, and they just wanted to die. They couldn't take it. At one time, I couldn't take it."

Horrific memories which eventually required counseling.

"I did need some physiological help because I would play it over and over," said Wiley.

Wiley and her family were finally able to make their way to Shreveport.

"This is where God sent us," said Wiley.

She wears many hats in the community she's called home for 13 years.

"I'm appreciative and I'm grateful for what has come out of this. I like the work that i'm doing and I will continue to do the work that i'm doing as a leader in my community and all over Shreveport," said Wiley.

Wiley says she doesn't plan to move back to New Orleans.

She's thankful she did not lose any family members during the storm.

Unfortunately plenty of people did.

80% of New Orleans was flooded from Katrina.