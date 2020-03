All Veterans are invited to attend the 13th Annual NW LA Veterans’ Job & Resource Fair today in Bossier City.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center on 620 Benton Rd.

The job fair is open to all Active Duty, Veterans, Guard and Reserves and all other Military I.D. card holders.

The event is being sponsored by the Coordinating and Development Corporation, City of Bossier, City of Shreveport, Bossier Chamber of Commerce and Louisiana Workforce Commission.