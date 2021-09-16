14 students arrested after fight at Southwood High School

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen students are facing charges after a fight at Southwood High School Thursday in which at least one student is accused of punching an assistant principal.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the fight started right before school let out around 3 p.m. School resource officer Cpl. Calvin Williams responded to the fight in the campus courtyard. Williams called for backup and more officers arrived on scene.

All students who were arrested are charged with disturbing the peace and the sheriff’s office says two students are facing additional charges. One is charged with battery of a school teacher after allegedly punching Southwood’s assistant principal.

The other, identified as 18-year-old Devin Welch, was pepper-sprayed and handcuffed while allegedly resisting arrest and making threats towards Williams and a staff member. Welch was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges of resisting an officer and interference with the operation of a school.