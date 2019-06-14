14,218 cases of King Arthur flour recalled

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration says thousands of cases of unbleached all-purpose flour are being voluntarily recalled due to E-Coli concerns.

That’s nearly 114 thousand bags of King Arthur flour.

According to the FDA’s website- A-D-M Milling Company notified King Arthur that wheat used in the flour has been linked to an E-Coli outbreak.

None of the reported illnesses have been connected to the product.

It is being pulled from shelves as a precaution. The select five-pound bags were distributed to retailers nationwide including Target and Walmart.

King Arthur says the recalled products have six specific lot codes and three best used by dates, which can be found here.

