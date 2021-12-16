145 students at Woodlawn High School out after 3 test positive for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 140 students at Woodlawn High School are out after three students tested positive for COVID-19, according to Caddo Parish Schools.

The students are quarantined according to CDC guidelines as three students tested positive and were not wearing masks.

“This week, Woodlawn High School saw three students test positive for COVID-19. When following CDC guidelines, if a positive case has been identified as not wearing a mask, any close contacts within six feet for 15 minutes or longer, that are unvaccinated, must be quarantined. As a result, 145 people were sent home to quarantine. We applaud Woodlawn for following these guidelines in the interest of keeping a safe learning environment.,” Caddo Schools said in a statement.