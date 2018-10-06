15 year old connected to murder of airman will be charged as an adult

The 15-year-old arrested in connection to the murder of a Barksdale Airman will be charged as an adult.

According to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, a hearing was held earlier this week and that’s when the judge found probable cause to charge the teen as an adult.

Detectives arrested 17-year-old Jareona Crosby and a 15-year-old boy on warrants charging each of them with second degree murder for the death of Tech Sgt. Joshua Kidd.

Crosby and the juvenile were also charged on separate warrants each for ten counts of simple burglary of a vehicle and one count of theft of a firearm.

Kidd was shot last week outside his home in Bossier City’s Green Acres Place neighborhood.

Both teens are currently at the Wade Youth Detention Center. Next the DA will meet with Bossier City Police and present the case to the grand jury.