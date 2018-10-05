175 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

A New Mexico man is facing drug charges after police say they found 175 pounds of marijuana hidden inside his truck.

Texarkana, Texas Police stopped Francisco Gutierrez for a traffic violation last Friday night.

Police say Gutierrez told them that he was in Texarkana to buy a $50,000 welder but he didn’t have any money or identification with him. A K-9 called and after walking around the vehicle, indicated that he smelled drugs.

Officers opened the cap on the fuel tank in the bed of the truck and could see the packages inside. The officers later found a trap door in the bottom of the toolbox that accessed the fuel tank, They then removed 166 vacuum sealed bricks of marijuana.

Gutierrez was charged with Possession of Marijuana (greater than 50 pounds). His bond was set at $10,000 and he remains in custody.