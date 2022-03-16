SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are urging motorists to be careful and find an alternate route after a major accident involving an 18 wheeler on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 1:00 p.m., the tanker trailer overturned near the intersection of I-220 and N. Market. Traffic is backed up, and both directions of Hilry Huckaby will be closed between N. Lakeshore and I-220 while crews work the scene.

Fluid can be seen pouring from the top of the tanker. It is not yet known what it was carrying.

Police ask that drivers plan for delays and find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.